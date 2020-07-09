Over 300 attacks on Maharashtra cops reported since COVID-19 lockdown

Mumbai: More than 300 incidents of attack on police personnel have been reported in Maharashtra during the imposition of the coronavirus-induced lockdown and subsequent relaxation of norms, an official said on Thursday.

At least 86 police personnel were injured while enforcing prohibitory orders and 863 persons have been detained in connection with over 300 attacks reported till date, the official said.

In the latest incident, an assistant police inspector sustained injuries after he was manhandled by some men at Ambi village of Paranda tehsil in Osmanabad district, he said.

Meanwhile, at least 72 police personnel, including five officers, have died of coronavirus infection so far, the official said.

Of these fatalities, the Mumbai police alone accounts for the loss of 44 personnel, including two officers, he said.

As many as 1,56,299 cases of violation of prohibitory orders have been registered in the state, in which 29,793 persons have been arrested till Thursday.

A total of 54 health professionals were injured in attacks by anti-social elements across the state, he said.