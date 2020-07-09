From Ajay Devgn to Madhuri Dixit: Bollywood pays tribute to 'Soorma Bhopali' Jagdeep Saab

Riteish Deshmukh: "Thank you #Jagdeep sahab for enriching our lives with laughter and happiness that will be cherished for a lifetime. Rest In peace Sir. Deepest Condolences to the family, friends and millions of his fans(just like me)."

Genelia Deshmukh: "RIP Jagdeep Sahab ... Remember shooting with you during Life Partner and cracking up with laughter all through the scene.. I consider myself extremely fortunate to have got that chance to work with you.. All my condolences to the family."

Esha Gupta: "You've taught us what comedy is, and we still look up to you. We knew the the moment you'll appear on screen that it'll be a laugh riot, but you always left your audience with a lot of emotions. #RestInPeace Jagdeep sir no one like you, Soorma Bhopali."

Ashutosh Gowariker: "Paise? Aise kaise paise maang rahe ho!" #Jagdeep ji's THIS line from Sholay, is one of his many, that I use even today, in his inimitable style! King of COMIC TIMING and VOICE MODULATION! RIP Sir! Deepest condolences to Javed-Naved and fam!"

Sonali Bendre: "One of the hardest things to do is to be able to make people laugh and you did it with such ease. RIP #JagdeepJi My condolences to@jaavedjaaferi @NavedJafri_BOO and the entire family."

Farhan Akhtar: "RIP Jagdeep Sahab .. thank you for the years of entertainment and laughs. Deepest condolences to Javed, Naved and the family."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra: "Extremely saddened by the news of Jagdeep ji's demise.I had the good fortune to share screen space with him in 'Rishtey', such wonderful comic timing, in his inimitable style and an even more wonderful human being."

Kunal Kemmu: "Thank you for the decades of giggles tickles laughter and entertainment #Jagdeep sir. You will always be missed and remembered. One of the few names that brought smiles to faces just by the very mention of your name. Love and prayers to the family."

Divya Dutta: "He was a legend., with impeccable comic timing., he l be always remembered for the laughs he gave his audience. I'll Also remember him as a very kind and affectionate person. RIP #Jagdeep saab."

Rahul Dholakia: "As a kid, the one dialogue I would repeat on loop was " ye thumbs up nahi , ye comes up hai " #JagdeepSahab was such a fantastic entertainer and actor! He was always made the movie a delight to watch ! May Allah give the family strength -@jaavedjaaferi."

Sudhir Mishra: "I loved Jagdeep . Just loved him ! Could take a moment and improvise the hell out of it . They should have written films around him . A very long innings which began as a child artiste comes to an end .Hey Javed and Naved ,May you have the strength.!@JavedJaffrey @NavedJafri_BOO."

Tisca Chopra: "Thank you for the laughs, the entertainment #JagdeepSahab You will be missed .. Thoughts & prayers are with you @jaavedjaaferi @NavedJafri_BOO and the family #RIPJagdeepSahab."

Pooja Batra: "R.I.P Jagdeep Sir. You were legendary. An icon of our Industry thru your screen persona. Deepest condolences to Javed, Naved and Your family."