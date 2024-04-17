Our 'Flaming Torch' Will Reduce Regime To Ashes: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Promotes Party Symbol

File Photo | FPJ

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said his party’s ‘flaming torch’ election symbol will reduce to ashes the autocratic regime in the country. Addressing a press conference after releasing a song to promote the party’s poll symbol, Thackeray said, “The flaming torch symbol has reached every nook and corner of Maharashtra. Now the flaming torch will reduce to ashes the autocratic regime.” The song has visuals of party founder the late Bal Thackeray holding a flaming torch, Shiv Sena workers, and Aaditya and Uddhav Thackeray holding rallies.

Last year the Shiv Sena (UBT) won the Andheri bypoll using the flaming torch symbol, the former chief minister said. A joint manifesto of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties, comprising the Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Congress, will soon be released, the Sena (UBT) chief said. He said the Congress has already released its manifesto and aspects related to Maharashtra will be incorporated in the MVA’s joint manifesto.

Thackeray: MVA constituents must prevent any rebellion

It was the responsibility of the MVA constituents to prevent any rebellion in their ranks, Thackeray said, referring to the Congress’s Vishal Patil filing his nomination from the Sangli Lok Sabha seat despite it being allotted to the Sena (UBT).

Responding to the BJP charge that Congress manifesto has Muslim League’s imprint, Thackeray said the ruling party should have more experience with the Muslim League because before the independence Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee allied with that outfit, which partitioned India to just ensure that Congress does not form the government in Bengal.