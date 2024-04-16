'Amit Shah's Love For Son Cost Us World Cup': Uddhav Thackeray Takes A Dig At Home Minister

'Amit Shah's Love For Son Cost Us World Cup': Uddhav Thackeray In Bhandara |

Bhandara (Maharashtra): Political criticism and exchange of allegations have increased in Maharashtra because the first phase of elections are going to be held on April 19. On Monday, Uddhav Thackeray strongly reacted against Home minister Amit Shah's statement. On Sunday, Amit Shah was in Bhandara where Shah had said that Shivsena was split because of Uddhav's love for his son and NCP split because of Sharad Pawar's love for his daughter. Uddhav criticised the statement and said " India lost the last match of the World Cup because of Amit Shah's love for his son. I have not shown love for my son the way Shah did show"



It has been said that generally, final matches of the world cup were played at Mumbai, Delhi or Kolkata stadium but the last world cup was played at Ahmedabad in Narendra Modi stadium. Jay Shah, son of Amit shah was BCCI president at that time.

Uddhav also suggested that instead of criticising Shivsena, Shah should have gone to farmers of Vidarbha who are facing problems because of unseasonal rain.

Uddhav Targets Shah Over Fadnavis' Remarks

Moreover, Uddhav also alleged that on one side Shah is saying BJP did not break the Shivsena and NCP but on the other side his disciple, Devendra Fadnavis had said that he broke the two parties and came ahead. At least BJP should keep one line before making statements in public.

Apart from that Uddhav Thackeray criticised the State government for the incident of firing on Salman Khan house. He said " The government has no control on goons. anyone can come and do firing. still they are seeking votes from people.



When Uddhav was asked about joint rallies he said that the Congress party has not declared its candidate on some seat. After declaring that we will decide about joint rallies and Maha Vikas Aghadi Manifesto. He also assured that in the next two three days information will be shared on manifesto and joint rallies.