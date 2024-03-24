'Does He Even Know How To Hold A Bat?': Uddhav Thackeray On Jay Shah While Taking A Dig At Amit Shah; Watch

'Does He Even Know How To Hold A Bat?': Uddhav Thackeray On Jay Shah While Taking A Dig At Amit Shah |

Mumbai: As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, the political landscape in Maharashtra is witnessing intense clashes between the Shiv Sena-UBT alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray recently addressed a public gathering in Sangli, where he took aim at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, indirectly. Thackeray's remarks targeted Shah's son, Jay Shah, igniting a verbal duel between the two parties.

Thackeray's Veiled Jibe at Amit Shah

During his address in Sangli, Uddhav Thackeray firmly stated that the alleged split within the Shiv Sena was not due to his familial bonds, as suggested by some. He in his response took a dig at Amit Shah using Jay Shah's name.

Drawing parallels, Thackeray referenced Jay Shah's appointment as the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), despite lacking cricketing credentials. He further escalated his attack saying that the India lost the World Cup final because of Jay Shah. Thackeray's rhetoric implied a comparison between Jay Shah's elevation and accusations of nepotism within the BJP.

Quote: 'People say that Shiv Sena broke because of my love for Aditya Thackeray.

Really?

What about you? Didn't India lose the ICC ODI World Cup final because of Amit Shah's son Jay Shah?...'



I'm saying it again - keep a bed at the Agra Mental Hospital ready for June 4 pic.twitter.com/kq241IoI9Z — Smita Deshmukh🇮🇳 (@smitadeshmukh) March 23, 2024

Taking a jibe at Shah, Thackeray said, "People say that Shiv Sena broke because of my love for Aditya Thackeray. Really? What about you? Didn't India lose the ICC ODI World Cup final because of Amit Shah's son Jay Shah?" He also stated that Jay Shah doesn't even know how to hold a bat, yet he was appointed as the BCCI head.

Continued Criticism Of Jay Shah's Appointment

This is not the first instance of Thackeray using Jay Shah's name to criticise the BJP. Earlier, at a rally in Panvel, Thackeray questioned the rationale behind Jay Shah's selection as BCCI secretary, echoing sentiments raised by other political leaders. Amit Shah's prior remarks on nepotism and dynastic politics provided ammunition for Thackeray's counterattack, with the Shiv Sena chief seizing the opportunity to question the BJP's own practices.

Amit Shah had earlier criticised dynastic politics, particularly targeting Uddhav Thackeray alleging to his purported ambitions for his son, Aditya Thackeray. Thackeray defended his son's aspirations, asserting that any leadership role would be earned through electoral support, contrasting it with Jay Shah's perceived ascent within the BCCI hierarchy.