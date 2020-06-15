Oshin Quarantino Day 3: How I got COVID-19 test free of cost in Mumbai

As a journalist I managed to keep COVID-19 at bay by being on my laptop, working from home, and publishing stories around current affairs including this pandemic.
However the virus entered my house after my father resumed his work when companies were allowed to operate with 33% of staff.
After 15 days he fell severely ill, and eventually all of us (mom, me and my brother) were down with fever and cold.
We all went to a doctor nearby and were prescribed the usual medicines for given symptoms.
While me and my mother recovered in a day, my father's health deteriorated.
This is when he decided to get tested for Covid-19. However, we had the same fear of losing our money to private hospitals and not finding a bed at those run by the state.
After asking for suggestions, we were recommended to visit the quarantine facility at Vanmali Hall, Dadar.
My father and brother went together and the very next day were tested for the virus. Mind you, not everyone can get tested right away. Only if someone is extremely ill they are rushed. Otherwise you are asked to wait for not more than 5 days.
Their reports came the next day and to our horror both had tested positive.
The volunteers at Dadar suggested that me and my mother should also get quarantined at the facility.
We were admitted using Aadhar card and were given a bed, a kit, including meals.
Because we weren't severely ill, we had to wait for 2 days to get tested.
On the third day, we were sent to a hospital nearby in an ambulance. We showed a form signed by the doctor at the facility and our Aadhar card.
A throat swab was taken and we were sent back to the quarantine center.
Our reports will be given in two days.
