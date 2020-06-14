Oshin Quarantino Day 2: Vignettes from a BMC COVID-19 quarantine facility in Dadar, Mumbai

Editor’s Note: Birthdays are supposed to be happy affairs but on her birthday, Oshin Fernandes got the gift no one wanted – a coronavirus test.

While her father and brother tested positive, Oshin Fernandes and her mother are also quarantined at a facility run by BMC in Dadar. Here’s her experience:

Day 2 in a Quarantine Facility

Despite everything being free, it’s not a heavenly abode. It’s also not the hovels one has come to see in the media. It’s not a five-star hotel and SoBo socialites might have a little trouble staying there.

Washroom Drama

While patients have been segregated based on whether they have tested positive, the washrooms are a let-down. While the lack of hot water – given that so many people are down with cold or fever is problematic – all those quarantined have to use the same station. This means that COVID-19 positive and others end up sharing the same tap. They are also washing, cleaning, and attending to nature’s call together.

Culinary Feedback

The food might be vegetarian with no eggs but it’s adequate in terms of quality and quantity. It might get cold at times by the time it comes to one’s ward but then these are extraordinary times. Water bottles are provided as well, even though pre-COVID environmentalists would probably start complaining about the plastic.

Others

The bedding is a basic ‘foldable khatiya’ with a sponge mattress covered in plastic. One has to bring one’s own clothes and bedsheets before admission.

However, if you have family or friends nearby, they can provide you with all of your other essential requirements at designated timings.

I admire the fact that volunteers are serious about the rules and hygiene. Twice a day a person will come to sanitise around your accommodation. A doctor visits every day and asks about your symptoms and prescribe medicines, but doesn’t really check.

Watch this space for more Oshin Quarantino tales.