Amid rising cases COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, 98% of ICU beds and 96% of ventilators in use

India has recorded more than 3 lakh COVID-19 cases till date. Of these, nearly a third have been recorded in Maharashtra, which crossed the one lakh mark on Friday. Within the state, the muximum number of cases have been recorded in the capital city.

As per data given by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai in it's daily bulletin, Mumbai has recorded 56,740 positive cases till date. Of these, 28,682 cases remain active.

But with an increasing number of people testing positive, the city now faces the alarming prospect of running out of beds and facilities for patients. Earlier in June, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had said that only those in facing an emergency condition should get hospital beds.

"Only those who are in critical and emergency conditions should get beds in hospitals. As soon as people test positive, they think they need a bed but that is not how it works. There is a lot of pressure on hospitals," she had been quoted as saying by news agency ANI. There have also been videos purportedly shot at the city's hospitals that show patients sharing beds due to a lack of available space.