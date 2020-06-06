Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Mayor Kishori Pednekar says only critical patients should get hospital beds

The novel coronavirus outbreak has hit Maharashtra the hardest, with the total case tally crossing 80,000 as of Saturday. Of these, 42224 cases remain active as per data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Within the state, Mumbai is one of the worst affected areas, with the more than half of Maharashtra's cases concentrated in the coastal city.

As the number of cases continue to rise, there have been several concerning allegations that have surfaced. There are now claims that hospitals are fast becoming overburdened in the city, and recent videos, purportedly from Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General (LTMG) Hospital in Sion and KEM Hospital in Parel showed patients sharing beds due to a lack of space.

Another video showed a corpse lying next to a living patient in a Covid-19 ward at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar.