Free Press Journal staffer quarantined after two family members test positive for coronavirus

When we report a pandemic such as the novel coronavirus that has affected millions of people across the world, you look at it as a news story that needs intense coverage. You try and be practical about the reportage, and as objective as possible, as it's our responsibility as journalists to do that.

And then it hits us close to home.

On Friday evening, Free Press Journal teammate Oshin Fernandes informed us that her father and brother had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. A resident of Malad, Oshin and her family voluntarily went to a quarantine centre in Dadar. Her father and brother were kept in a separate area with COVID-19 positive patients, while Oshin and her mother have been put in another ward.

While sharing her experience, Oshin said that she was given admission when she showed her ID proof (in this case, her Aadhaar card). "Healthcare workers then checked my temperature and blood pressure upon arrival. I was then given food, which is free," she added.

Oshin says that the hygiene levels of the facility in Dadar, which is Vanamali Hall, is 'decent.' "Volunteers are around to help us at all times," she added.