'One Nation, One Contractor Represented By...': Opposition Slams Govt Over Plan To Transfer Management Of Mount Carmel School To Adani Foundation

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | File

The state government has decided to transfer the management of Mount Carmel convent school in Dhuggus, Chandrapur district, to the Adani Foundation. This move has drawn sharp criticism from opposition leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray, Ambadas Danve and Vijay Wadettiwar.

Mount Carmel school, an English medium institute till class 12, is currently operated by the Carmel Education Society. In a post on X, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve shared the government resolution (GR) regarding the transfer

Taking a potshot at the Prime Minister, Thackeray said that Modi is promoting the vision of “One Nation, One Contractor represented by Adani”. He further said, “I believed Adani's influence was limited to Mumbai, but now I learn that Mount Carmel School is being handed over to him. Can Adani be considered a national figure worthy of managing our schools?”

Danve said, “It seems Maharashtra, once a leader in education, is now learning from the Adani Group. After transferring lands and industries to Adani, the government is now giving away schools. This is a clear indication that the dispensation is selling off Maharashtra.” In a similar vein, Wadettiwar asked whether the Mahayuti government would also transfer land ownership titles across the state to Adani.

“The state faces threats not only from the government but also from Adani's expanding influence, who already has control over various projects, including an airport and electricity supply,” said Wadettiwar. Sharpening the attack, he said that Mahayuti may even go to the extent of installing Adani's portrait besides those of prominent leaders in schools.

The GR stipulated that the Adani Foundation cannot reduce the minimum student enrollment or dismiss teachers below a specified limit. Furthermore, the foundation is required to comply with the government directives.