Adani Group Refutes False Claims Regarding Kenya Airports Authority Proposal, Warns Against Misinformation Spread

The Adani Group in a latest development to the 'Fake Adani Group Press Release' has firmly denied reports circulating in the media, particularly a piece published by The Standard in Kenya, which claimed that the conglomerate made a statement regarding the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and the approval process for a proposal.

The Adani Group has clarified that no such statement was made and has urged media houses to verify information from official sources before publishing.

Adani's Official Response

Adani Group Spokespersons in a statement said on Wednesday (September 18), "We have come across a report published by The Standard (Kenya) claiming that the Adani Group made a statement regarding the Kenya Airports Authority and the approval process of a proposal."

"We would like to clarify that this report is entirely false. The Adani Group has neither issued any such statement nor engaged with the media on this matter. We urge media outlets to verify information through official channels before publishing, to avoid the spread of misinformation," added the statement.

Adani Group Releases Statement

The Adani Group, prior to this statement, also issued a clarification to the matter on September 16 and said, "Certain vested interests with malicious intent are circulating multiple fraudulent press releases, including one titled “Adani Group Denounces Baseless Accusations and Threats”, related to our presence in Kenya."

Screengrab of the media release by Adani on their official website. |

" "We strongly condemn this deceitful act and urge everyone to disregard these fake fraudulent releases completely. We will take legal action against anyone involved in spreading false narratives. Our official Press Releases are available on our websites. We encourage the media and influencers to verify facts and sources before publishing or broadcasting any articles or news on the Adani Group," added the earlier statement issued by the company regarding the 'fake Adani Group Press Release.'