'Will Publish Names Of Those Received Bribes': SC Advocate Sanjay Hegde Tweets Fake Press Release Of Adani Group, Deletes Viral Post Later

Misinformation has become rampant in the age of the internet. And, in the time of doctored media, images and videos alike, it is almost too easy to manufacture a document, that does not exist.

Adani's 'Media Release'

In another instance of fake news being peddled through spurious documents, recently Senior Supreme Court lawyer Sanjay Hegde took to his X profile, sharing a press release from the Adani group. In the media release, on Adani Energy's letterhead, the group is ostensibly seen addressing issues faced by it in Kenya.

Furthermore, the statement also read, "Furthermore, we would like to caution those planning to participate in these demonstrations that such actions could have serious consequences. If these threats persist, we will have no choice but to reveal the names of government shareholders who have benefited from our investments. Additionally, we will also publish the names of individual who have received substantial bribes from our company."

This part of the media release was highlighted by Hegde. He added to the post saying, "Which idiot in animone public relations drafted this press release ? Do you realise that you have just admitted to paying bribes. This messe might hourt you in criminal case hereafter. NEVER PLEAD GUILTY as Rumpole would have said."

Read Also Nikkei, KOSPI Turn A New Leaf As Asian Markets End Week In Green

Fake News Debunked

It now has come to light that this statement that is being circulated by some is fake. Journalist and professional fact-checker Mohammed Zubair took to X to bust the fake news.

Zubair shared a post on X, with the screenshot of the fake media release, and deemed it as fake news.

Have been waiting for a clarification or denial from @AdaniOnline but nothing so far. However many people say the letter is fake. Till the authenticity is confirmed @zoo_bear, I will temporarily delete the original tweet. pic.twitter.com/ylIuhtTFfz — SANJAY HEGDE (@sanjayuvacha) September 16, 2024

Sanjay Hegde Deletes Post

Sanjay Hegde deleted his original post. However, in another post, Hegde said, "Have been waiting for a clarification or denial from @AdaniOnline but nothing so far. However, many people say the letter is fake. Till the authenticity is confirmed @zoo_bear, I will temporarily delete the original tweet."

Adani;s most recent exchange filing |

Hedge is yet to respond to Zubair's fact-check. There have been no new announcements made by the company through its exchange filing. The last major announcement made by Adani Energy was regarding the approval of a letter of intent by the Maharashtra State Discom for a renewable project for the state.

Adani Group Releases Statement

The Adani group issued a statement in the matter and said, "Certain vested interests with malicious intent are circulating multiple fraudulent press releases, including one titled “Adani Group Denounces Baseless Accusations and Threats”, related to our presence in Kenya"

Screengrab of the media release by Adani on their official website. |

This authentic media release further added, "We strongly condemn this deceitful act and urge everyone to disregard these fake fraudulent releases completely. We will take legal action against anyone involved in spreading false narratives. Our official Press Releases are available on our websites. We encourage the media and influencers to verify facts and sources before publishing or broadcasting any articles or news on the Adani Group.