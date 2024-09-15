Nikkei, KOSPI Turn A New Leaf As Asian Markets End Week In Green

Representative Image/pexels

After a chaotic week, the Asian markets appear to have entered the green territory. In the recent trade week that concluded on Friday, September 13, major indices closed the week at the end of 5 trading sessions with cumulative gains. It is to be noted that many of these Asian indices did, however, close the last day of the trading week in red.

When we look at one of the most consequential indexes, the Nikkei 225 closed the week with major cumulative gains for the week.

Nikkei

When it comes to the Nikkei, although it lost 0.68 per cent of its value on Friday, in the last five trading sessions (a week) it made gains of 2.17 per cent or 775.94 points. This took the overall number to 36,581.76.

TOPIX

When we move to another index based out of Tokyo, the TOPIX index also closed in red for the day on Friday but saw cumulative gains for the week. The index gained 0.68 per cent or 17.48 points, in 5 trading sessions, before closing at 2,571.14.

Hang Seng

From Japan, we move the second largest economy in the world. The Hong Kong-based prestigious Hang Seng, unlike the aforementioned indices, closed with gains on Friday. In addition, in the past week, the index made total gains of 0.62 per cent or 107.20. Marking a relatively stable 5-trading session tranche by closing at 17,369.09.

SSE Composite

Meanwhile, on mainland China, the story was a little different, as the Shanghai-based SSE Composite closed the week in red. The index accrued losses of a mammoth 1.84 per cent or 50.63 points. It closed the recent tranche of 5-trading sessions on 2,704.09.

TAIEX

The Taiwanese index or TAIEX closed with major gains. The index of the island made gains of 2.99 per cent or 631.84 points, in the last 5-trading sessions. This resulted in the index closing in green at 21,759.65 points.

KOSPI

Finally, when we look at the equity market in Seoul, the green patch continued. The KOSPI index closed at 2,575.41. This came to pass after the index gained 3.07 per cent or 76.74 points in 5-trading sessions.