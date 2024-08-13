 'Always Competed With Integrity': Tokyo Gold Medalist Pramod Bhagat Reacts After Suspension From Paris Paralympics
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Always Competed With Integrity': Tokyo Gold Medalist Pramod Bhagat Reacts After Suspension From Paris Paralympics

'Always Competed With Integrity': Tokyo Gold Medalist Pramod Bhagat Reacts After Suspension From Paris Paralympics

In a heartfelt message shared on his social media, Pramod Bhagat expressed his disappointment over the suspension and blamed it on a "technical glitch"

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 07:50 PM IST
article-image

Indian badminton star Pramod Bhagat addressed his suspension from the Paris Paralympic Games 2024, attributing it to a "technical glitch."

Bhagat, who clinched a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, has been handed an 18-month suspension for violating the BWF's anti-doping whereabouts rule, which means he won't be able to defend his title.

FPJ Shorts
Amitabh Bachchan Charges ₹5 Crore Per Episode For Hosting KBC 16: Report
Amitabh Bachchan Charges ₹5 Crore Per Episode For Hosting KBC 16: Report
APSC Computer Operator Recruitment Exam 2024: Eligibility, Age Criteria, And Dates
APSC Computer Operator Recruitment Exam 2024: Eligibility, Age Criteria, And Dates
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Bust Gang Stealing Copper And Coolant Oil From Transformers, Recover Stolen Goods
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Bust Gang Stealing Copper And Coolant Oil From Transformers, Recover Stolen Goods
Life As A Leftie In A Right-Handed World: International Students Share Experiences
Life As A Leftie In A Right-Handed World: International Students Share Experiences

The news has left the 36-year-old athlete devastated.

In a heartfelt message shared on his social media, Bhagat expressed his disappointment over the suspension. The SL3 athlete emphasised that the breach was due to a technical issue and not intentional misconduct.

Bhagat had taken his case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Appeals Division, but his appeal was rejected last month. His suspension will remain in effect until September 1, 2025.

Read Also
Paris Paralympic Games: Pramod Bhagat Suspended For 18 Months Due To Whereabout Failure
article-image

Who is Pramod Bhagat?

The Bihar-born shuttler made history by winning the gold medal in the men's singles SL3 category at the Tokyo Paralympics, defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in the final.

Bhagat, who has been living with a disability affecting his left leg due to polio since he was five, is also a two-time Asian Games gold medalist and currently ranks No. 3 in the world in his category.

In February last year, Bhagat matched the legendary Chinese player Lin Dan by securing his fifth World Championships title in Pattaya, Thailand.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Saina Nehwal Hits Back At Trolls Calling Her ‘Kangana Ranaut Of Indian Sports’ For Not Knowing...

Saina Nehwal Hits Back At Trolls Calling Her ‘Kangana Ranaut Of Indian Sports’ For Not Knowing...

Can India Ever Become An Olympic Superpower? Here's Why A Nation With Over 1.4 Billion Population...

Can India Ever Become An Olympic Superpower? Here's Why A Nation With Over 1.4 Billion Population...

'Always Competed With Integrity': Tokyo Gold Medalist Pramod Bhagat Reacts After Suspension From...

'Always Competed With Integrity': Tokyo Gold Medalist Pramod Bhagat Reacts After Suspension From...

Graham Thorpe Died After Being Struck By Train In Surrey Station, Reveals Inquest After Family Said...

Graham Thorpe Died After Being Struck By Train In Surrey Station, Reveals Inquest After Family Said...

Paris Olympics: Journalist Claims To Have Found Loophole in UWW Rules As Wait Continues For Vinesh...

Paris Olympics: Journalist Claims To Have Found Loophole in UWW Rules As Wait Continues For Vinesh...