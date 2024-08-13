'Always Competed With Integrity': Tokyo Gold Medalist Pramod Bhagat Reacts After Suspension From Paris Paralympics

Indian badminton star Pramod Bhagat addressed his suspension from the Paris Paralympic Games 2024, attributing it to a "technical glitch."

Bhagat, who clinched a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, has been handed an 18-month suspension for violating the BWF's anti-doping whereabouts rule, which means he won't be able to defend his title.

The news has left the 36-year-old athlete devastated.

In a heartfelt message shared on his social media, Bhagat expressed his disappointment over the suspension. The SL3 athlete emphasised that the breach was due to a technical issue and not intentional misconduct.

Bhagat had taken his case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Appeals Division, but his appeal was rejected last month. His suspension will remain in effect until September 1, 2025.

Who is Pramod Bhagat?

The Bihar-born shuttler made history by winning the gold medal in the men's singles SL3 category at the Tokyo Paralympics, defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in the final.

Bhagat, who has been living with a disability affecting his left leg due to polio since he was five, is also a two-time Asian Games gold medalist and currently ranks No. 3 in the world in his category.

In February last year, Bhagat matched the legendary Chinese player Lin Dan by securing his fifth World Championships title in Pattaya, Thailand.