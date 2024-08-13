Paris Paralympic Games: Pramod Bhagat Suspended For 18 Months Due To Whereabout Failure

Pramod Bhagat. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Tokyo gold medallist para shuttler Pramod Bhagat has been suspended for a period of 18 months due to whereabout failure and will miss the Paris Paralympic Games, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Tuesday.

"In 1 March 2024, the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) Anti-Doping Division found Bhagat in breach of the BWF anti-doping regulations for committing three whereabouts failures within 12 months," BWF said in a statement.

"Bhagat, an SL3 athlete, appealed this decision to the CAS Appeals Division.

"On 29 July 2024, the CAS Appeals Division dismissed the Bhagat’s appeal and confirmed the CAS Anti-Doping Division decision of 1 March 2024. His period of ineligibility is now in effect," the statement added.

Bhagat won a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in men's singles SL3 category, beating Daniel Bethell of Great Britain in the final.

Vinesh Phogat also awaiting a decision from the Court of Arbitration of Sport:

As far as the subject of the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) goes, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat also awaits her fate with regards to Paris 2024 Olympics. Ahead of her gold medal bout in the women's 50 KG event, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had suspended the 29-year-old for reportedly being overweight by 100 grams.

The decision by IOA sent shock waves throughout the sporting fraternity as most athletes sympathised with Phogat and felt she deserved a silver. Phogat has appealed to the CAS, which is likely to announce its verdict on August 13, Tuesday.

(With Inputs from PTI)