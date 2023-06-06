Odisha Train Tragedy: Accidents Up By 35% in 2022-23, Raises Serious Safety Concerns For Indian Railways

Odisha train tragedy: Restoration work begins in full swing at Balasore accident site; visuals surface |

Despite significant budgetary allocations for safety measures, consequential rail accidents have risen by over 35% in the fiscal year 2022-23, drawing attention to safety issues within Indian Railways.

A notable portion of these accidents involves goods trains, fortunately with few resulting in casualties, but highlighting the urgency to address safety concerns.

Indian Railways categorizes train accidents as consequential based on complete communication failure, damages exceeding Rs 2 crore, or loss of life lasting for specific durations.

Rise in Train Accidents in Recent Fiscal Years

In the 2022-23 fiscal year, a total of 48 train accidents were reported, including 36 derailments, 6 collisions, and 4 fire accidents. This marks a significant increase compared to the previous fiscal year's 34 accidents.

Among the 34 consequential train accidents in the previous fiscal year, 20 were attributed to railway staff failures, 4 to individuals unrelated to the railway workforce, 4 to equipment failures, and 3 to incidental factors.

Need for Comprehensive Review and Proactive Approach

Safety experts and railway officials emphasize the importance of reviewing safety practices, enhancing staff training and awareness, investing in advanced technologies, reinforcing maintenance and inspection procedures, and filling vacancies across Indian Railways to prevent accidents.

Shiva Gopal Mishra, General Secretary of the All India Railwaymen Federation, highlights the need for a comprehensive review of safety measures and a more proactive approach to ensure passenger safety and the smooth functioning of the rail network.

Recent Accidents

Highlighting the seriousness of rail accidents, notable incidents include the Kuneru train derailment, Kalinga Utkal Express derailment, Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express derailment, Howrah-Mumbai Mail fire, New Farakka Express accident, Amritsar train disaster, Seemanchal Express derailment, and Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailment.

Few serious accidents of recent past

21 January 2017-The Kuneru train derailment occurred when the Hirakhand Express derailed near Kuneru, Vizianagaram, killing 41 and injuring 69.

19 August 2017 - The Kalinga Utkal Express derailed in Khatauli near Muzaffarnagar, Killing at least 23 and leaving around 97 injured.

24 November 2017 - Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express derailment occurred in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh killing three people and leaving around nine injured.

6 May 2018 - The loco of train 12810 Howrah-Mumbai Mail caught fire and resulted in death of assistant loco pilot and injury to loco pilot between Talni and Dhamangaon on Wardha - Badnera section. The enquiry stated that the fire was due to a defect in the loco.

10 October 2018- New Farakka Express accident: 7 Killed as Engine, 9 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli.

19 October 2018-Amritsar train disaster: About 59 people were killed and about 100 injured when a train ran into a crowd of spectators who were standing on the tracks watching the Dusshera festival in Amritsar.

3 February 2019- Seemanchal Express derailment: 11 coaches derailed near Sahadai Buzurg railway station, about 50 km from Patna. Six people were killed and more than 30 injured.

January 2022- Bikaner-Guwahati Express -On 13 January 2022, a Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailed near Domohani, Maynaguri, Jalpaiguri district, West Bengal. Nine people were killed and 50 people were injured. 12 of the 18 coaches derailed.