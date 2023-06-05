Odisha Tragedy: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee To Visit Injured Passengers On Tuesday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | File Photo

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has canceled her trip to North Bengal and will instead visit Odisha on Tuesday to meet the injured passengers of the train accident who are currently receiving treatment in the neighboring state.

During a media interaction, Mamata Banerjee informed that the state ministers in West Bengal have divided the work among themselves and are visiting patients in different hospitals to provide assistance.

State ministers Chandrima Bhattacharya and Sashi Panja will also accompany the Chief Minister to Odisha.

"Our state government has decided to provide compensation of Rs 5,00,000 to each family who lost their loved ones in the accident. Additionally, we have also decided to recruit one family member of the deceased as a Home Guard. For those who have suffered severe injuries, the government will provide compensation of Rs 1,00,000, while those with minor injuries will receive Rs 25,000. Passengers who may not be injured but are traumatized by the incident will receive Rs 10,000, followed by Rs 2,000 for the next four months, along with essential supplies such as rice, lentils, oil, and other necessities," said Mamata. She also mentioned that she would be visiting Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

Mamata Banerjee was seen paying homage to the bodies near the state secretariat Nabanna.

"We have just received the bodies of four people from Bengal who lost their lives in the tragic accident in Odisha. So far, we have received the bodies of 73 people who are residents of West Bengal. The bodies of 90 people have already been identified, and we are working with the Odisha government to identify the remaining bodies," Mamata added.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister visited SSKM Hospital to meet with the patients who are receiving treatment there.