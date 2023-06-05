Odisha Tragedy: Railways And State Govt Issue Urgent Appeal, Seek Public Assistance In Identification of Deceased

Twitter

In a joint effort between Indian Railways and the Odisha Government, an urgent appeal has been made to help identify the deceased in a tragic rail accident that occurred in Bahanaga, Odisha. The authorities have taken proactive measures to locate and provide information about the affected passengers to their concerned family members, relatives, friends, and well-wishers.

"To aid in the identification process, Indian Railways, with the support of the Odisha Government, has provided access to various resources. These resources include links to photos of the deceased, lists of passengers currently undergoing treatment in different hospitals, and details of unidentified bodies" said an officials of Indian Railway.

"The helpline number 139, operated by Indian Railways, is available round the clock to connect families and relatives of the affected passengers. This helpline is being manned by senior railway officials who can provide assistance and information. Additionally, the local Helpline Number 18003450061/1929 is also operational 24x7. The Municipal Commissioner's office in Bhubaneswar has established a control room to coordinate efforts and direct people to hospitals or the mortuary, as required. Officials have been deployed to facilitate the process and provide support to those affected by the tragedy" he added.

1. Link of Photos of the deceased in Tragic Bahanaga Rail Accident in Odisha:

https://srcodisha.nic.in/Photos%20Of%20Deceased%20with%20Disclaimer.pdf

2.Link of Lists-of-Passengers-Undergoing-Treatment-in-Different-Hospitals:

https://www.bmc.gov.in/train-accident/download/Lists-of-Passengers-Undergoing-Treatment-in-Different-Hospitals_040620230830.pdf

3. Link of Unidentified persons under treatment at SCB Cuttack:

https://www.bmc.gov.in/train-accident/download/Un-identified-person-under-treatment-at-SCB-Cuttack.pdf