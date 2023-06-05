1981 Bihar Train Derailment: When India Witnessed Another Odisha-Like Rail Accident Killing 800 Passengers

1981 Bihar Train Derailment | Twitter

Amidst the recent train derailment in Odisha's Balasore that resulted in the loss of more than 270 lives leaving thousands injured, we mark the anniversary of a similar rail accident that took place back in the years. In 1981, on this date (June 6), a passenger train in Bihar was blown off the tracks and plunged into river Bagmati while crossing the respective bridge.

About 1981 Bihar Train Derailment

On June 6, 1981, India reported its deadliest and world's second major train accident when an overcrowded train carrying nearly 1,000 passengers derailed due to a cyclone and its severe impact on weather in Bihar. According to reports, about 800 people died in the incident, and their bodies were fished out in a span of several days, with some never recovered.

Details About Odisha Tragedy

The preliminary report on the tragedy said the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express, and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district. It said 17 coaches of these two trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident on Friday evening.

Death toll at 276

The official toll in the devastating train accident was stated earlier to have hit 288, with 1,000 more sustaining injuries. A total of 1,175 injured were admitted to various government and private hospitals and 793 have, so far, been discharged after treatment.

However, sharing an update in this regard, Odisha Chief Secretary PK Jena told the media: "The railways had stated the death toll as 288. We also said that, and the figure was based on information from the railways. But, our Balasore District Collector has verified the death toll, and the figure was 275 till 10 am on Sunday."

