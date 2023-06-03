 WATCH: Social workers from Odisha help rescue passengers of triple train accident at Balasore; viral video will melt your heart
WATCH: Social workers from Odisha help rescue passengers of triple train accident at Balasore; viral video will melt your heart

The internet was proud of the "Balasore Heroes" who rushed to the site, climbed over the crushed train's roof and helped rescuing passengers from the fatal incident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 03, 2023, 04:49 PM IST
WATCH: Social workers from Odisha help rescue passengers of triple train accident at Balasore; viral video will melt your heart | Twitter

A video of few local social workers helping the rescue operations at the horrific train accident on Friday evening surfaced online. The visuals showed how people extended help in the need of the hour by rushing to the accident spot and tirelessly trying to save lives and trace bodies of the deceased.

The internet was proud of the "Balasore Heroes", identified to be part of Aadharsh Yuva Parishad, who rushed to the site, climbed over the crushed train's roof and helped rescuing passengers from the fatal incident. WATCH VIDEO

Odisha Train Tragedy: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at Balasore, promises help to victims...
Viral video won hearts on the internet

The video captured how people were kind enough to provide assistance, that too selflessly. Several volunteers of a social help group (dressed in blue uniforms) along with other locals, picked bodies from the affected trains, carried them to the ambulance to ensure their rescue and speedy recovery from injuries.

These well-wishes were hailed by Twitter users as the video melt the hearts of viewers. Since the video surfaced online after being tweeted by a user, it attracted over 70, 000 views and 1.5K likes. Netizens were seen reacting to the video and praising the efforts of those dedicating their efforts there.

Earlier, visuals showed people voluntarily donating blood for accident victims

Details about the tragic accident

On Friday evening, a tragic accident involving three trains was reported from Odisha's Balasore district. Four coaches of the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express derailed, following which it collided head-on with a goods train coming from the opposite direction on the other line. In no time, another train travelling from Yeswanthpur to Howrah collided into the previously derailed coaches, leading to an increase in the intensity of the accident.

Death toll crosses 250

In a recent update on the death toll in the Odisha train tragedy, officials told news agency PTI that the accident had so far killed at least 261 people and left more than 900 injured.

Key points from the tragic triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore
