Odisha Train Tragedy: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at Balasore, promises help to victims (WATCH)

Odisha Train Tragedy: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at Balasore (WATCH) |

On Saturday afternoon, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrived at Balasore in Odisha in the view of the fatal train accident that took place there and cost more than 200 lives. Among other leaders visiting the premises such as PM Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Banerjee reached the spot to take stock of the situation and meet the victims of the mishap. WATCH VIDEO

Assures help to victims

Earlier on Saturday, Banerjee boarded a special helicopter from a helipad in Dumurjala, Howrah district to visit the accident spot and meet injured passengers. On reaching Balasore, she announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs for the kin of the deceased who were residents of West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee on Odisha Train Tragedy

It was learnt that Mamata Banerjee had a conversation with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik over the telephone in connection with the accident on Friday night. Reportedly, she assured all sorts of assistance to the Odisha government in dealing with rescue work, and treatment of those injured.

"She is quite worried and will be flying to Balasore today to take stock of the situation. She has also spoken to Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik in this regard. She was in touch with the team which she sent to Balasore last night," news agency PTI reported.

Details about the tragic accident

On Friday evening, a tragic accident involving three trains was reported from Odisha's Balasore district. Four coaches of the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express derailed, following which it collided head-on with a goods train coming from the opposite direction on the other line. In no time, another train travelling from Yeswanthpur to Howrah collided into the previously derailed coaches, leading to an increase in the intensity of the accident.

Death toll crosses 250

In a recent update on the death toll in the Odisha train tragedy, officials told news agency PTI that the accident had so far killed at least 261 people and left more than 900 injured.

