Odisha Train Tragedy: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces ex-gratia of ₹ 5 lakhs for kin of deceased | Twitter

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, after taking stock of the accident site in Balasore, briefed media persons. She announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs for the kin of the deceased who were residents of the eastern state. Banerjee, former Railway Minister, said that she will cooperate with the Odisha government and Railways until work is completed.

"Railway provides Rs 10 Lakhs as compensation. We will provide Rs 5 Lakhs each to the people of our state and cooperate and work with the Railways and Odisha Government until the work is complete," said Mamata Banerjee.

"Coromandel is one of the best express trains. I was the Railway Minister thrice. From what I saw, this is the biggest railway accident of the 21st century. Such cases are handed over to Railway's safety commission & they investigate and give a report...There was no anti-collision device on the train, as far as I know. Had the device been on the train, this would not have happened...The dead can't be brought back but now our work is rescue operation & restoration of normalcy," she added.

