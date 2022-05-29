Now Mumbaikars can report violations by remaining anonymous

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey | Photo: PTI

Citizens' welfare group Mumbai North Central District Forum (MNCDF) has created a platform which allows people to report violations directly to the Mumbai Police Chief Sanjay Pandey, while keeping the complainant's identity confidential.

This is your chance to report issues around the city directly to the @CPMumbaiPolice @sanjayp_1 & facilitate timely action.



We're jointly bringing you the opportunity through a collaborative effort to serve anonymously.#MNCDFflyingSquad



Complaint Form: https://t.co/dEhqEUA5tf pic.twitter.com/Fn8QyNxj4y — M.N.C.D.F (@MNCDFbombay) May 23, 2022

The issues that can be reported include unauthorized hawking, drug peddlers on footpaths, noise pollution, abandoned vehicles among others.

MNCDF has created an online form, the link for which has been shared on their Twitter handle.

The form which can be filled by any Mumbai citizen must include details of the of the violation, the location, photographs or videos and names of the concerned police station and civic ward.

After a complaint is filed, the group's volunteers visit the location mentioned and verify the complaints. All such verified complaints are presented before the police chief's office.

The complainant's contact details can only be viewed by the group's legal team.

The group has been working since 2014 towards helping people of the North West constituency resolve civic issues.