COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.66 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on May 28 has inoculated 16,66,94,906 people.

As per the state government data, 7,14,81,992 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,80,08,897 received their second dose and 2,41,302 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.

Similarly, 1,33,64,501 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,12,96,593 received their second dose. 16,18,841 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 22,22,098 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 9,66,046 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,410 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,91,550 of them have got their second dose. 3,88,566 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,691 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 20,03,719 got their second dose. 4,65,700 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 529 new cases of coronavirus infection but no virus-related death, the state health department said.

The tally of infections in the state rose to 78,85,394, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,858.

The state had recorded 536 new cases and zero deaths the day before.

As many as 325 people were discharged from hospitals or recovered at home on Saturday, taking the count of recoveries to 77,34,764, leaving the state with 2,772 active cases.

The fatality rate stands at 1.87 per cent, while the recovery rate is 98.09 per cent.

Mumbai reported 330 new cases, followed by neighbouring Thane city with 38, Pune with 32 and Navi Mumbai with 31 cases.

Mumbai circle - which includes neighbouring satellite towns and municipal corporations - reported 448 cases of COVID-19, while the Pune circle recorded 64 infections.

At least 22,618 swab sample were tested in the last 24 hours, increasing the total of coronavirus tests carried out in the state to 8,08,64,421.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: Fresh cases: 529, Total COVID-19 cases: 78,85,394, Death: 1,47,858, Tests: 8,08,64,421, Discharged patients: 77,34,764.