Not case of simple TRP manipulation, but more: Court on Partho Dasgupta

While rejecting the bail application of the former CEO of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) Partho Dasgupta recently, a sessions court has observed in its order that it appears that it is not the case of simple TRP manipulation, but more than that.

“It appears from the papers put forth before me, it is not the case of simple manipulation of TRP, but more than that. However, before forming an opinion on the WhatsApp chats, I am of the opinion that thorough investigation is necessary,” Additional Sessions Judge MA Bhosale stated in his reasoned order.

The court further said that it appears some code words were used by Dasgupta in the chats and face-to-face investigation is necessary to find their meaning, as he is the proper person to explain the communication.

Denying him parity with the other 14 co-accused who got bail in the TRP rigging scam, the court said that the case paper in the present crime reflects that Dasgupta is the “mastermind of the entire crime” and that he is acting in the position as CEO to manipulate the television ratings through a mechanical device.

Judge Bhosale further said that if he is released at this stage on bail, then there is every possibility that he may tamper with the prosecution witnesses and evidence. In view of the material available on record, the court said that face-to-face interrogation of Dasgupta is necessary and that it is not inclined to exercise its discretion in his favour.