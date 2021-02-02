No relief for Partho Dasgupta: Bombay HC adjourns bail plea hearing till Feb 9

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the bail application filed by former BARC chief Partho Dasgupta till February 9.

A bench of Justice Prakash Naik was moved by Dasgupta, through senior counsel Abad Ponda seeking bail on medical grounds as well as on parity.

Ponda along with advocate Shardul Singh told Justice Naik that his client is suffering from a spine ailment and needs 'urgent medical attention.' He, however, maintained that his client isn't dying. He further emphasised on the fact that all other accused in the case are out on bail and thus, his client too deserves to be released on the grounds of parity.

However, special public prosecutor Shishir Hiray told the bench that he needs some time to argue in the matter since he was instructed to appear in the case only on Monday. He even highlighted the fact that Dasgupta has been indulging into 'forum shopping' and one of his bail applications is already pending before the Supreme Court.

At this, Ponda stated before the bench that they would not proceed with the bail plea before the top court, till the HC decides the present application.

Accordingly, Justice Naik adjourned the matter till February 9.

Dasgupta is a prime accused in the TRP scam case and is booked for allegedly conniving with co-accused Arnab Goswami in rigging the TRPs. Notably, the prime accused had last week told the HC that Arnab was the main accused in the case.