No 'unlock' for Pune: Mayor Murlidhar Mohol backs protesting traders as MLA Siddharth Shirole dubs govt decision a 'sinister political vendetta'

A day after the Maharashtra government eased lockdown in 25 districts in the state excluding Pune along with 10 other districts, city Mayor Murlidhar Mohol has backed protesting traders and Shivaji Nagar MLA Siddharth Shirole has dubbed the MVA government's decision as a 'sinister political vendetta'.

Pune traders have been demanding the easing of curbs for the last few days. As the government excluded the district from the new rules, they staged a protest today.

"Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)' has issued revised guidelines for Mumbai, that permits all non-essential shops to operate till 10 pm on all days... While #Pune and the rest of the state suffers.. Now please don't tell me this is not sinister Political Vendetta (sic)," wrote MLA Shirole on Twitter.