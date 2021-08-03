No 'unlock' for Pune: Mayor Murlidhar Mohol backs protesting traders as MLA Siddharth Shirole dubs govt decision a 'sinister political vendetta'

A day after the Maharashtra government eased lockdown in 25 districts in the state excluding Pune along with 10 other districts, city Mayor Murlidhar Mohol has backed protesting traders and Shivaji Nagar MLA Siddharth Shirole has dubbed the MVA government's decision as a 'sinister political vendetta'.
Pune traders have been demanding the easing of curbs for the last few days. As the government excluded the district from the new rules, they staged a protest today.
"Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)' has issued revised guidelines for Mumbai, that permits all non-essential shops to operate till 10 pm on all days... While #Pune and the rest of the state suffers.. Now please don't tell me this is not sinister Political Vendetta (sic)," wrote MLA Shirole on Twitter.
Whereas, Mohol took to Twitter to note that he is in support of traders and asked as to why the government applied different rules to impose curbs in Mumbai and Pune. He also stated that it is unfair on the government's part to maintain Level 3 restrictions even though the positivity of Pune city is within 4%.
Maharashtra government on Monday announced further relaxations of coronavirus curbs in 25 districts showing a low positivity rate of the infection, extending the existing business timings of shops and allowing shopping malls to operate in these districts.
However, shops and restaurants in the remaining 11 districts (out of a total 36), where the coronavirus caseload is high, will continue to operate under existing restrictions. As per the existing rules, shops and restaurants in these districts are allowed to operate till 4 pm on weekdays. But they have to remain shut on weekends.
These districts are Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Beed, Raigad and Palghar.
(With inputs from PTI)
