COVID-19: Pune traders protest against state government's decision of not allowing extended time for shops in city - Watch video

The Maharashtra government on Monday announced further relaxations of coronavirus curbs in 25 districts showing a low positivity rate of the infection, extending the existing business timings of shops and allowing shopping malls to operate in these districts.

However, shops and restaurants in the remaining 11 districts (out of a total 36), where the coronavirus caseload is high, will continue to operate under existing restrictions. As per the existing rules, shops and restaurants in these districts are allowed to operate till 4 pm on weekdays. But they have to remain shut on weekends.

These districts are Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Beed, Raigad and Palghar.

Pune traders have been demanding the easing of curbs for the last few days, as teh government excluded the district from the new rules, they staged a protest today.

Meanwhile, Pune Member of Legislative Assembly Maharashtra from Shivajinagar Constituency Siddharth Shirole and Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol have supported the demands made by traders and asked for easing the curbs in the city