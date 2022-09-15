No stigma attached to word 'anaath', says Bombay HC, dismisses word change plea

Bombay HC | Photo: Representative Image

Observing that there was no stigma attached to the word ‘anaath’ or orphan and that there was no need to change the word, the Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the change of the word to ‘swanath’.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav Jamdar dismissed the PIL filed by an NGO, Swanath Foundation, praying that the word 'anaath' be changed to 'swanath'.

According to the plea, children who have lost their parents already face a vulnerable situation and the word 'anaath' reflects as a needy, helpless and deprived child. Hence it sought that the name be changed to 'swanath', which means a self-reliant and confident child.

However, the court said that it was not a case for them to intervene. CJ Datta said: “Sometimes we, too, have to draw a Lakshman Rekha and not intervene in every matter.”

The court said that the word ‘anaath’ was being used in Marathi, Hindi and even Bengali languages as a synonym for orphan since ages. “The word anaath is in use since ages. We do not agree with the petitioner that the word anaath that is used to refer to those children who have lost their parents attaches any social stigma. There is no need for a change at all,” added CJ Datta.

It even said that the NGO wants the word to be changed to ‘swanath’, which is its name. “The plea seeks to change the name to the trust to which the petitioner belongs to. This is not even a case where we ought to push ourselves to even ask the State. There is, first of all, no need for a change. PIL is dismissed,” said HC.