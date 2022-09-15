AMC Medical college in Ahmedabad to be named Narendra Modi Medical College

Maninagar: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will name its AMC MET medical college after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The new suggested name for the college given by the AMC standing committee will be Narendra Modi Medical College. A proposal in this regard was brought in the committee meeting.
This is a developing story more updates will come.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)