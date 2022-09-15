e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAMC Medical college in Ahmedabad to be named Narendra Modi Medical College

AMC Medical college in Ahmedabad to be named Narendra Modi Medical College

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 04:33 PM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi | (PTI Photo)

Maninagar: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will name its AMC MET medical college after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The new suggested name for the college given by the AMC standing committee will be Narendra Modi Medical College. A proposal in this regard was brought in the committee meeting.

This is a developing story more updates will come.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

AMC Medical college in Ahmedabad to be named Narendra Modi Medical College

AMC Medical college in Ahmedabad to be named Narendra Modi Medical College

Punjab & Haryana HC grants relief to Daler Mehndi in 2003 human trafficking case

Punjab & Haryana HC grants relief to Daler Mehndi in 2003 human trafficking case

Ex-Gujarat home minister Vipul Chaudhari arrested by ACB for 'financial irregularities' at Dudhsagar...

Ex-Gujarat home minister Vipul Chaudhari arrested by ACB for 'financial irregularities' at Dudhsagar...

EAC's Chairman Bibek Debroy orders Philips Iron on Amazon, gets a brush instead: Know what followed...

EAC's Chairman Bibek Debroy orders Philips Iron on Amazon, gets a brush instead: Know what followed...

Delhi liquor scam: Sisodia challenges CBI to arrest him within 4 days or accept BJP's new sting op...

Delhi liquor scam: Sisodia challenges CBI to arrest him within 4 days or accept BJP's new sting op...