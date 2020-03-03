'No proposal granting 5% quota to Muslims in education yet': Uddhav says will check legal validity and take decision

Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance partners Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are not yet on the same page when it comes to providing 5% quota to the Muslim community in education institutes. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, ahead of his Ayodhya visit slated for March 7, on Tuesday said there is no proposal for Muslim reservation before the state government. Thackeray told reporters that the government will check the legal validity about the reservation.

"When the issue comes up before the government, we will check the legal validity and take a decision. My stand, as well as that of Shiv Sena, will be decided when the issue comes before us," Thackeray said. CM clearly hinted that although Shiv Sena has joined hands with NCP and Congress to assume power in the state, it was not keen to hurt the traditional Hindu vote bank.

His remarks came days after the Minority Affairs Minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik informed the Legislative Council that the state government will provide five per cent quota to Muslims in education.

Malik had also said that the state government will ensure that a legislation to this effect is passed soon.

Thackeray also attacked the BJP for questioning Shiv Sena on Muslim reservation."I also urge those who are creating ruckus on the issue to save your energy to use it when the issue comes up for discussion. The issue has not come up yet. The Shiv Sena has not clarified its position yet. Let us see when the proposal comes up," Thackeray said.