'No proposal granting 5% quota to Muslims in education yet': Uddhav says will check legal validity and take decision

Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance partners Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are not yet on the same page when it comes to providing 5% quota to the Muslim community in education institutes. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, ahead of his Ayodhya visit slated for March 7, on Tuesday said there is no proposal for Muslim reservation before the state government. Thackeray told reporters that the government will check the legal validity about the reservation.
"When the issue comes up before the government, we will check the legal validity and take a decision. My stand, as well as that of Shiv Sena, will be decided when the issue comes before us," Thackeray said. CM clearly hinted that although Shiv Sena has joined hands with NCP and Congress to assume power in the state, it was not keen to hurt the traditional Hindu vote bank.
His remarks came days after the Minority Affairs Minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik informed the Legislative Council that the state government will provide five per cent quota to Muslims in education.
Malik had also said that the state government will ensure that a legislation to this effect is passed soon.
Thackeray also attacked the BJP for questioning Shiv Sena on Muslim reservation."I also urge those who are creating ruckus on the issue to save your energy to use it when the issue comes up for discussion. The issue has not come up yet. The Shiv Sena has not clarified its position yet. Let us see when the proposal comes up," Thackeray said.
The Congress-NCP government in the state had announced 5 per cent quota for Muslims in jobs and education in October 2014. However, the Bombay High Court scrapped reservations for the community in jobs but allowed it in education. The BJP-Sena government scarped the law after the ordinance lapsed in December 2014. Thereafter, no law was introduced in the legislature pertaining to the Muslim quota.
However, NCP and Congress hinted that they are in favour of providing quota for Muslims. They hope that the matter will be resolved amicably.
Further, Thackeray said that MVA will soon apppoint a committee of ministers comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress to study the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA), National Poulation Register(NPR) and National Register of Citizens(NRC). He hinted that the committee will also study the questions to be asked during the NPR process.
When asked on recent Delhi violence, Thackeray said people are aware enough to know who is behind the Delhi riots. Asked who was he pointing at, Thackeray said, "Samjhane walo ko ishara kaafi hai. ishara nahi kiya to bhi samjhte hai (a mere hint is sufficient for those who understand, they will understand even if there is no hint)."
"Precaution is being taken in Mumbai and Maharashtra to see no such incident takes place. I thank the police and citizens too for being vigilant. They understand who is doing this," Thackeray said.
Speaking on the crop loan waiver, Thackeray said the government has already started the transfer of money into the loan accounts of farmers under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule crop loan waiver with up to Rs 2 lakh debt with a cut of date of September 30, 2019. "We will waive of loans of those whose loan accounts are linked with Aadhar," he said.
He informed that authentication of over 10 lakh farmers of the 21.82 lakh farmers, which was declared on Saturday, has been completed. ''The government has deposited over Rs 4,000 crore into the 7.50 lakh loan accounts so far,'' he said.
Thackeray said that the loan waiver scheme will be implemented within the stipulated time frame so that farmers can get fresh loan in the ensuing kharif season. ''My government will pay attention to see farmers remain happy," he added.
The CM informed that the government wants to start a new loan waiver scheme of over Rs two lakh for farmers and also an incentive scheme to those who regularly pay their dues.
