Watch: Uddhav Thackeray's hilarious take on finances is winning the internet

During the speech, Uddhav Thakckeray said that he already had two awards in they city, and pointed at industrialist Mukesh Ambani and HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh.

He then took a dig at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who took his jokes in good jest. "Before I became chief minister, I did not know too much about budgets," Thackeray is heard saying. "However, after becoming CM, people would come and ask me what I felt about the budget a day before it is presented to the public," he said, much to the amusement of the crowd present. "I had to give my standard reply: the rich will get richer and the poor will get poorer," he added, much to the shock of the finance minister, whose expression is worthy of becoming a meme.