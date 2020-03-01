Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray, discusses Pune Police's conduct in Elgar Parishad case

On Saturday, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar met Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi, the new Editor of the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna.
Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray discussed the SIT probe regarding the Pune Police’s conduct in the Elgar Parishad case and sugar industry issues.
