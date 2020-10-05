No proposal from Maha govt to restart Mumbai local trains for all: Piyush Goyal

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has said that they have not received any formal request from the Maharashtra government to run local trains for general public.

There has been a rising demand for the restarting of local trains in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). During a press conference on Saturday, Piyush Goyal said that Ministry of Railways have not received a proposal from the state government to start local trains for everyone.

With no local trains for general public, Mumbaikars are facing tremendous hardships due to limited transportation facilities. While, the state continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a growing demand among Mumbaikars for the restarting of local trains. The demand gained momentum, after Maharashtra government opened more offices.