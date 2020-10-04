Mumbai local trains: Daily 20 fake ID card holders are caught and penalised, says Western Railway

Since June 15, the Western Railway (WR) has fined 4,555 commuters travelling without a ticket. A total of Rs 23.24 lakh has been collected in fines, said Sumit Thakur.

The Western Railway's statement further said that a man was arrested for travelling in Mumbai local train by allegedly using a fake identity card. "The ID had the picture of the holder with Aadhaar card number and WR logo along with letter number. On further probing, it was revealed that he works at a construction site in Borivali and had procured the authority letter fraudulently. The suspect was handed over to GRP and FIR was lodged," the WR statement said.

In another case, a passenger was caught at Andheri station with a forged ID card. "During the course of interrogation, he revealed that he works in a photocopier shop and his boss had given him fake ID cards for other employees too. He also revealed that atleast 50 to 60 persons are carrying these fake emergency passes. The suspect was handed over to GRP and an FIR was lodged," the WR said in the statement. While two people were caught at Borivali station for carrying fake ID cards issued by same agent. The agent was arrested and is now out on bail.

Meanwhile, a person was detained with a suspicious ID card Mira Road. He later confessed to procuring fake ID cards of Cleaning Staff of BMC at the cost of Rs 1000.

The Western Railway has said that all these incidents are just the tip of the iceberg and it is trying its best to unearth this big scam.

Railway authorities started operating special local trains for the essential services staff since mid-June and at present, the Central Railway and the Western Railway are collectively operating 923 services every day. During normal times, over 80 lakh commuters used to travel on suburban locals in a day.

But following the outbreak of COVID-19, common citizens are not allowed to board these trains and hence, they have to rely on other modes of transport like civic-run buses, auto-rickshaws, taxis and private vehicles.

With no local trains for general public, Mumbaikars are facing tremendous hardships due to limited transportation facilities. While, the state continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a growing demand among Mumbaikars for the restarting of local trains. The demand gained momentum, after Maharashtra government opened more offices.