Mumbai: No photo of Totaya CM in Balasaheb Thackeray memorial says Uddhav Thackeray

A sketch of Balasaheb Thackeray memorial in Bhayandar |

Mumbai: The Balasaheb Thackeray’s National Memorial, which is coming up at the Mayor’s Bungalow in Mumbai, will have photos of Shiv Sena Chief Ministers except the impersonate (totaya) Chief Minister, announced the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday during the presentation of the memorial.

He did not name Eknath Shinde, who along with 39 other party legislators staged a rebellion and joined hands with the BJP to form the government in June this year.

"Photographs of Shiv Sena Chief Ministers will be displayed at the memorial, but not of those who have become CMs by impersonation," said Thackeray. He added photographs of Shiv Sena’s first corporator, MLAs, and MPs. "By the time the memorial is ready, there could be a photo of Shiv Sena PM," he noted.

The memorial will have letters, cartoons, and speeches of Balasaheb

According to Thackeray, the memorial will also house the letters, cartoons, and speeches of Balasaheb, as well as references with regard to various agitations. He called upon the print and TV media to share their collections so that they would also be displayed at the museum.

Thackeray, who was accompanied by his son and the memorial's president, Aaditya Thackeray, and secretary, Mr. Subhash Desai, said the first phase of the memorial will be ready by May 2023, while it will be fully completed by the end of next year.

It will be a place for someone who has lost hope

The proposed memorial will be a place for someone who has lost hope to visit and get inspiration. "My energy never decreases because I have Balasaheb in me," he added. Some may think that memorial construction is taking time.

But, there is a mayor’s bungalow at the memorial site. It is a heritage bungalow, and there are some rules for it. No construction can be done in the vastu (line of sight). "We are taking care that this structure will not be damaged," said Thackeray.

Rs 181 crore have been spent

He gave information about the present status of the memorial ahead of the 10th death anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray on November 17.

Desai said that so far Rs 181 crore have been spent, adding that the state government (MVA) has already earmarked Rs 400 crore for the construction of the memorial.

"The state government is fully cooperating in the completion of a memorial." The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority is the nodal agency.