Mumbai: MMRDA looking for project consultant for immersive memorial of Balasaheb Thackeray

For the immersive museum of late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray at the Mayor’s bungalow, Shivaji Park, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is looking for a project management consultant to monitor its design and implementation. Immersive museums are becoming popular across the world as they mainly comprise virtual and artificial intelligence technology.

Metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA, SVR Srinivas said that Balasaheb’s immersive museum will portray the history of the leader and his party in an audio-visual format. It will comprise his pictures, famous speeches, paintings, and a small library. The museum will have different divisions where one can enjoy a 2D-3D show of his achievements and struggle.

The MMRDA said a request for proposal for appointment of the project management consultant has been floated. Interested bidders can make online submissions till March 24. Moreover, a pre-bid meeting has been scheduled on March 11 at 3 pm through video conferencing.

Srinivas informed that currently the civil work of the memorial is underway and more than 30 per cent of it has been completed. In March 2021, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray laid the foundation stone for the national memorial for his late father. The sea-facing property earlier belonging to the Mayor was with the BMC and was transferred to the trust after four years of setup for the Rs 400-crore memorial.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:54 PM IST