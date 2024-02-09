'No One Should Politicise This Incident...', Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Reacts After Sena (UBT) Leader Shot Dead

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

The Mahayuti government of Maharashtra is facing criticism following the killing of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar. Opposition leaders are raising concerns about the state's law and order situation and are attributing blame to CM Shinde for allegedly promoting criminal elements.

Speaking to the media, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis described the murder of the young leader as deeply saddening.

#WATCH | Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "The entire incident of UBT leader Abhishek Ghosalkar being shot dead & accused killing himself is serious & saddening...No one should politicize this incident. The investigation is underway..." pic.twitter.com/igkU0XwPi0 — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

Fadnavis expressed sadness over attempts to link this incident with broader law and order issues and politicise it. "In 2024, Morris and Ghosalkar were seen on the same banners, welcoming the new year together. They had worked together for many years. For various reasons, they became adversaries, and many such reasons are emerging which are under investigation," Fadnavis stated.

Ghosalkar was shot dead by a lone assailant, whom the police identified as Mauris Noronha, in the Dahisar area. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Later, the assailant, Noronha, too, shot himself dead, according to the police. The police said that a case has also been registered against deceased Mauris under section 302 of the IPC, Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, Section 37 (1) (A), and Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.