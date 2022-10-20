NMMC sees just 35 cases Covid-19 on October 20, active cases now 185 | File Photo

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saw 35 new cases of Covid-19 on October 20. There is a decreasing trend of new cases of Covid-19 in September so far. The number of active cases also has come down to 185 from 910 in August.

Meanwhile, 61 patients were discharged on October 20.

At present, 135 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On October 20, the civic body conducted 1200 RT PCR tests and 1406 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,68, 501 RT PCR and 24,11,783 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic

So far, a total of 2056 people have died due to Covid infections. NMMC has closed its all Covid care centre as Covid cases are under control.