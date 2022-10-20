e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: CBI court reserves order on Anil Deshmukh's bail plea in Rs 100 crore extortion case

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh | ANI
Mumbai: The Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Thursday completed the hearing of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and reserved the order for tomorrow in connection with the Rs 100 crore extortion matter.

Earlier on October 14, the CBI had opposed the bail application filed by the former Maharashtra Home Minister.

Deshmukh had filed a petition for bail in the CBI court, on which the CBI has filed its reply today, to which the lawyer of Anil Deshmukh will now argue on October 18.

He asked police to collect Rs 100 crore

He had been accused of asking policemen to collect Rs 100 crores illegally for him every month from bar owners in Mumbai.

Earlier on October 11, the Supreme Court refused to cancel the bail granted to the former home minister in the money laundering case lodged against him by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud refused to interfere with the Bombay High Court order which granted bail to Deshmukh.

Enforcement Directorate has approached the apex court challenging the Bombay High Court's order granting bail to Deshmukh, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case.

On October 4, the Bombay High Court had granted bail to Deshmukh in a money laundering case being investigated by the ED.

Deshmukh in jail due to CBI investigation

Deshmukh continues to be in judicial custody in Arthur Road prison as he is also being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a corruption case.

Deshmukh was arrested by the ED in November 2021 and is currently in judicial custody.

According to the ED, Deshmukh had misused his position as state home minister and collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars in Mumbai through some police of officers.

