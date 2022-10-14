Mumbai: Depositions before Chandiwal Commission unreliable, says CBI opposing Anil Deshmukh’s bail | ANI

Opposing the bail application of NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in its corruption case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said that depositions before the Chandiwal Commission are not reliable. Deshmukh had claimed bail pointing out that Sachin Vaze on whose statements the agency has heavily relied, had given contradictory statements before it and the judicial commission.

The agency said in its response filed before a special court on Friday, that the said commission was set up by the state government through a government resolution and was not a ‘commission of enquiry’ as envisaged under the Commissions of Enquiry Act. It said further that thus the depositions were not recorded under a specific provision of the Act and their sanctity is hence in question. It said it would be unsafe to place reliance on them.

The Chandiwal Commission is a one-man commission of retired Justice KU Chandiwal of the Bombay HC formed to inquire into allegations in his ‘letter bomb’ made by the then city police chief Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh, who was then the state home minister. Vaze had made several about turns during his deposition before the commission, including stating that Deshmukh or his staff had never made any demand of money from him nor had he passed any money to them. He had also stated that he had no evidence to substantiate his allegations against Deshmukh and that he was made to sign documents under duress while in National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) custody.

In his bail application, Deshmukh had also pointed to the various criminal cases against Vaze, including those of custodial death, murder and terrorism. Responding to this, the agency said that it has no bearing on the merits of the present case as he was privy to the offences and the circumstances around them. The bail plea is fixed to be heard on Tuesday.

CBI gets sanction to prosecute Deshmukh

A special court was on Friday informed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that it has secured sanction required under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) to prosecute NCP leader Anil Deshmukh accused in its corruption case. The sanction was granted by the governor and signed by his principal secretary.