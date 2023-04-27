Nitesh Rane slams Sanjay Raut over allegations against father Narayan Rane; says, 'We'll hit back at Thackerays with equal measure'

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane | Photo: File

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut's press conferences in the morning are famous for his sharp and bitter attack against the BJP. However, now it appears that the BJP has prepared to reply him in his own style. The BJP appears to have tasked its MLA Nitesh Rane to retort.

Nitesh Rane, on Thursday morning, in his press conference at Sindhudurg, came down heavily against Raut over the latter's allegations against Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane during his public meeting in Pune district on Wednesday.

"Raut is like a cheap China-made toy. In politics one gets such toys at very cheap rates. But, he shouldn't be levelling baseless allegations against (Narayan) Rane Saheb. If he does so, we shall hit back in equal measure against Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray," Nitesh said.

Sanjay Raut's remarks on Narayan Rane

Raut, on Wednesday, had said that a BJP leader from Konkan has hundreds of shell companies and that he had swindled funds worth thousands of crores.

While replying to these charges Nitesh said that if Raut has evidences he should better go to court or write to any of the investigating agencies. "Henceforth he should look at Uddhav Thackeray's photo before levelling baseless charges against any of the BJP leaders," the MLA said.

Nitesh Rane says if Raut continues to blabber, they'll reveal secrets of Thackerays

He also alleged that a young Shiv Sena (UBT) leader faces murder charges in the Disha Salian case, while another senior leader and his close relatives have serious corruption charges against them.

"Narayan Rane Saheb was with Balasaheb Thackeray for 39 years. He knows several secrets of the Thackeray family. If Raut goes on with his blabber, the Thackerays too will have to prepare themselves to listen to all kinds of allegations," Nitesh said.

Maha BJP prez says no one will reply to allegations Raut levelled

Meanwhile, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, on Wednesday evening told reporters at Nagpur airport that neither he nor Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would be replying to charges levelled by Sanjay Raut.

"He is always prone to using swear words. After being in jail for some days his language has been spoilt. It will spoil the social atmosphere if we start replying him," Bawankule said, adding that the people should teach him a lesson soon through the ballot box.