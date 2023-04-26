Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis is protecting the corrupt, alleges Sanjay Raut | File

After allegations against Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Gulabrao Patil, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has said that there are several cases of corruption, including those against the Ports Development Minister Dada Bhuse and BJP MLA Rahul Kul, but the government is not acting.

He also accused Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis of protecting the corrupt.

Fadnavis claimed the corrupt have become nervous since he became HM

Fadnavis had recently claimed that since he became home minister, the corrupt have become nervous.

Raut's allegations

“Because he said that, I sent him some papers related to the Bhima-Patas sugar mill [headed by Rahul Kul]. But there has been no action so far,” Raut said.

“That was a Rs500 crore swindle. Similarly, there has been misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs1,800 crore at Dada Bhuse’ s Girna sugar mill. I had even sent it to the CBI. I have followed it up with Fadnavis several times. But there is no action,” he added.

This amounts to protecting people who are looting farmers, Raut said, adding that the reputation of Maharashtra is getting tarnished.