 Sanjay Raut files complaint with CBI in Bhima Patas Cooperative Sugar Mill ₹500 cr money laundering case
The Shiv Sena [UBT] leader claimed that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis did not take cognisance of his complaint, hence he filed a complaint with CBI headquarters.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Sanjay Raut | PTI

On Tuesday morning, Shiv Sena [UBT] leader Sanjay Raut said that he has filed a formal complaint at the CBI headquarters regarding the Bhima Patas Cooperative Sugar Mill's money laundering of Rs 500 crore.

He said, "I have filed a formal complaint with the CBI headquarters regarding Bhima Patas Cooperative Sugar Mill's Money Laundering of 500 crores. Since Mr Devendra Fadnavis has turned a blind eye towards my complaint, I have knocked the CBI's doors. Let's see what happens next!"

This is breaking news, further details awaited

