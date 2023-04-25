Sanjay Raut files complaint with CBI in Bhima Patas Cooperative Sugar Mill ₹500 cr money laundering case

Sanjay Raut | PTI

On Tuesday morning, Shiv Sena [UBT] leader Sanjay Raut said that he has filed a formal complaint at the CBI headquarters regarding the Bhima Patas Cooperative Sugar Mill's money laundering of Rs 500 crore.

He said, "I have filed a formal complaint with the CBI headquarters regarding Bhima Patas Cooperative Sugar Mill's Money Laundering of 500 crores. Since Mr Devendra Fadnavis has turned a blind eye towards my complaint, I have knocked the CBI's doors. Let's see what happens next!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is breaking news, further details awaited