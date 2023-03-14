Heated argument ensues between BJP's Nitesh Rane and SP's Abu Azmi in Vidhan Bhavan premises

Mumbai: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane | Photo: File

Mumbai: Heated exchange ensued between BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and SP MLA Abu Azmi in the Vidhan Bhavan premises on Tuesday when the former was speaking to media persons. Rane was fuming that land was being encroached upon for building madrassas. His statement fell into the ears of Azmi who was passing by, after which the duo ferociously argued while the cameras recorded the unexpected quarrel.

Azmi termed Rane's madrassa encroachment charge as baseless and asserted that if there is illegal construction then it should be demolished. The BJP MLA rebutted, saying that he can take Azmi to the places where madrassas have been built on encroached lands. The latter readily agreed for the visit.

Next, Rane raked up the issue of love jihad, averring that there are increasing cases of Muslim men marrying Hindu women. Rejecting the claim, Azmi averred that the statistics doesn't support the argument.

For the past several months, the ruling and opposition parties have been politicking over these issues and many communities have held pro and anti rallies in this regard.