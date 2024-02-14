 Nitesh Rane Seeks Cancellation Of Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Him After Sanjay Raut's Complaint
On January 30, a special court trying cases against MPs and MLAs had issued NBW against Rane directing him to appear before the court on February 21.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 07:03 PM IST
Sanjay Raut (left) Nitesh Rane (right) |

Mumbai, February 14: Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Nitesh Rane has approached the Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) issued against him by a lower court following a defamation complaint by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut. On January 30, a special court trying cases against MPs and MLAs had issued NBW against Rane directing him to appear before the court on February 21.

Rane, in May last year, made defamatory remarks against Raut and said that he will abandon Uddhav Thackeray and join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) by June 10, 2023. June 10 last year was the 25th Foundation Day of the NCP. Both the parties, Shiv Sena and NCP, had dismissed the claims.

NBW Was Sought By Raut:

The magistrate had issued a bailable warrant against Rane in November 2023. Subsequently the warrant was cancelled in December and the magistrate granted him exemption from appearance in court.

Rane failed to appear before the court on January 30 and hence Raut’s lawyers filed an application seeking issuance of NBW against Rane to ensure his appearance before the court to record his say. The court proceedings will progress only after Rane appears before the court and puts forth his say whether the charges against him are true or false.

Rane Challenges Summons:

Rane has also filed a criminal revision plea before the Mumbai Sessions Court challenging the issuance of the summons to him by the Magistrate court. Public prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar told the court on Wednesday that it was a dispute between two politicians and the state had nothing to do with it. However, it can be sorted out if Rane said that he will appear before the court.

Rane’s counsel, Amit Desai, argued that if he appears before the magistrate and his say is recorded then his plea before the session’s court will be infructuous. The matter was initially listed before Justice MS Karnik, who recused himself  from hearing  the case. Rane’s counsel then mentioned the plea before justice RN Laddha who kept it for hearing on February 21.

