Maharastra: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Alleges Shiv Sena's ₹1 Crore Ram Mandir Donation By CM Eknath Shinde, Not Uddhav Thackeray

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane has alleged that the Rs 1 crore donation provided by the Shiv Sena for the construction of the Ram Mandir was not contributed by Uddhav Thackeray from his personal funds, but rather by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Rane's accusation surfaced following Sanjay Raut's claim that the Uddhav-led Shiv Sena was the primary contributor to the Ram Mandir construction.

The grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22. The necessary arrangements for the event are underway, managed by the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust established by the government. However, political figures have begun exploiting the occasion for their own gains.

What are Sanjay Raut's claims?

Sanjay Raut, a Member of Parliament from Shiv Sena, asserted that Lord Ram is the rightful owner of the Ayodhya Mandir, and no one else should lay claim to it. He pointed out that Lord Ram's name is explicitly mentioned in the 7/12 land documents, not the BJP party. Raut further claimed that the Uddhav-led Shiv Sena was the initial contributor, having donated Rs 1 crore to the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust upon its formation. Raut questioned whether the BJP had deceitfully inserted its name in the 7/12 documents in place of Lord Rama.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, the son of Union Minister Narayan Rane, raised concerns about the donation. On Monday, he stated, "I have heard that the one crore rupees were contributed by Eknath Shinde, not Uddhav Thackeray, from his personal funds. Sanjay Raut should clarify if my statement is incorrect."