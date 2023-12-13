UP: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration To Be Done By Descendant Of Varanasi Priest Who Performed Shivaji’s Coronation

Ram Temple At Ayodhya | File Photo

The consecration of Lord Ram in the grand temple being constructed at the Janambhoomi in Ayodhya will be performed by a team of 50 priests from Varanasi.

Acharya Pandit Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit to lead the team

The team of priests from Varanasi will be led by Acharya Pandit Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit who hails from the family of Pandit Ganga Ram Bhatt. Ganga Ram Bhatt had performed the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji in the year 1674. According to Jai Dixit, son of Pandit Laxmikant Mathurnath, their family had come to Varanasi when Shivaji came here. Pandit Ganga Bhatt was mesmerized with the spirituality of this holy city and decided to stay here. Since then the family of Pandit Bhatt has been living at Ram Ghat on the banks of river Ganga in Varanasi. "We are 11th generation of Pandit Ganga Bhatt and it is a matter of pride for us to perform rituals of consecration at Ram Mandir, " he said.

According to him, Acharya Mathuranath will train the other members of the team before the consecration. While the training would be done in Varanasi, the priests coming from other parts of the country are to be given proper instructions in Ayodhya a day before the ceremony begins.

71 Brahmins to lead the 50 priests

As per the plan, 50 priests from Varanasi will perform all rituals during the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya on January 22. They would be assisted by 71 more Brahmins from the other parts of the country. The entire ceremony will be performed under the leadership of 88 years old Acharya Pandit Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit. The team from Varanasi will leave for Ayodhya on January 16. The rituals and Puja for the consecration would begin from January 17 which will continue for five days. During this period there would be recital of four Vedas, 18 Puranas are to be done. A `Kalash Yatra will be taken out in the entire Ayodhya city before the consecration.

Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the body looking after Ram temple construction and its management, has invited 7000 people for the consecration ceremony. These included Saints & Seers, VVIP including actors, judges, owners of media houses, judges, players and artists.