Gujarat Congress Leader Hitendra Pithadiya Arrested For Circulating FAKE P*rn Video Of Ayodhya Ram Temple Priest Mohit Pandey, Claims UP BJP

Ahmedabad: Obscene images of a porn video of a couple are being shared on social media and there are claims that the man who is seen in the obscene pics is Mohit Pandey. Mohit Pandey was recently selected as the chief priest at Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Few social media handles are sharing fake photos under his name. Congress leader Hitendra Pithadiya also shared 'obscene' and 'fake' photos and videos of the priest Mohit Pandey for reasons unknown. The Congress leader has been allegedly arrested by the Gujarat Police for sharing objectionable pics of the priest on social media.

The main aim is to defame Ayodhya and the priest

His images are being used in such a manner that the man in the obscene images looks like Mohit Pandey. The move has been taken to malign the image of the chief priest of Ram Temple. The main aim of sharing the images on various social media accounts is to defame Ayodhya and the temple of Lord Shri Ram and the priest of the temple.

Hitendra Pithadiya shared the images on his official social media account

The name of Congress leader Hitendra Pithadiya is also coming to the fore in connection with the matter. His name is also circulating on social media with a screenshot of his account sharing the purported images of the priest. The social media users are also demanding strict action against the Congress leader. Hitendra Pithadiya shared the images on his official social media account.

Both individuals appear to be intimately close to each other

Hitendra posted the objectionable photos with the caption, "Is this the person becoming the priest of Ayodhya Ram Temple?" In the photos shared by Hitendra, a person with a tilak (religious mark) on the forehead and sandalwood paste applied is seen in a compromising situation with a woman. In another photo, both individuals appear to be intimately close to each other.

प्रभारी निरीक्षक साइबर सेल को आवश्यक जॉच व नियमानुसार विधिक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया। — AYODHYA POLICE (@ayodhya_police) December 12, 2023

The Congress leader deleted the post

The Congress leader deleted the post after facing criticism on social media. The police have taken cognizance of the matter and has registered a complaint in connection with the matter. An inquiry has been initiated in connection with the case.

Many videos are found on the porn website featuring the same couple

As per reports, many videos are found on the porn website featuring the same couple. The video is of a Telugu Priest and the video has nothing to do with Mohit Pandey. It has been found that the person who is seen in the video is not Mohit Pandey.

ANALYSIS: Misleading

FACT: An obscene Image of a couple has been shared claiming to be of Mohit Pandey, who was recently selected as a priest in Ram Mandir Ayodhya. Upon research, we found that video on various porn website that features the same couple. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/qEOv41TmAz — D-Intent Data (@dintentdata) December 11, 2023

Congress leader arrested

Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Prashant Umaro said, "Congress leader Hitendra Pithadiya made a fake video viral by pretending to be a priest of Ram Mandir and was arrested." Prashant Umrao has claimed that Congress leader Hitendra Pithadiya has been arrested by the Gujarat Police and a case under IPC 469, 509, IPC 295A and IT act.

⚡⚡राम मंदिर के मुख्य पुजारी के रूप में चुने गए मोहित पांडे की अश्लील तस्वीरें फैलाने वाले खानग्रेसी को अहमदाबाद साइबर सेल ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। pic.twitter.com/V3dOegoWNO — Dr Alpna Kulshreshtha (@DrAlpnaKulshre1) December 12, 2023

Who is Mohit Pandey?

Mohit Pandey, a student of Doodheshwar Nath Ved Vidya Peeth, has been chosen as the chief priest at the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Out of approximately 3000 interviews conducted for priests, 20 have been selected, among whom Mohit is included. All selected priests will receive six months of training before their appointment.